Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Stock

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Herc Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings by 63.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 156,470 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings by 140.0% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 398,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings by 81.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Herc Holdings Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-invests-3-49-million-in-herc-holdings-inc-hri-stock.html.

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) traded down 0.30% on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 32,847 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41 billion. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.96.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million. Herc Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Herc Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc Holdings news, COO James Bruce Dressel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,506.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 109,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.95 per share, with a total value of $4,255,248.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Herc Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Herc Holdings Profile

Herc Holdings Inc is an equipment rental supplier. The Company operates approximately 280 branches, of which approximately 270 are in the United States and Canada. It supplies equipment to the markets, including commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.