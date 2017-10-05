Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,534 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors makes up about 3.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 44.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 43.8% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-has-11-28-million-position-in-ethan-allen-interiors-inc-eth.html.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) traded up 0.15% on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,345 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.94 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

ETH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.