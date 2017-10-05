Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,122 Shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares during the quarter. U S Concrete makes up about 1.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of U S Concrete worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in U S Concrete during the second quarter worth $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U S Concrete by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 231,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in U S Concrete during the second quarter worth $2,994,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in U S Concrete by 8.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 122,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U S Concrete by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter.

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) traded up 1.521% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.765. 52,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.281 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. U S Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $83.85.

U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. U S Concrete had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U S Concrete, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of U S Concrete in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U S Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of U S Concrete to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $492,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Andrew Behring sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $29,443.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,804 shares in the company, valued at $881,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,561 shares of company stock worth $1,110,748 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

