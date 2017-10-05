INTERTEK GP PLC (IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTERTEK GP PLC (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of INTERTEK GP PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

INTERTEK GP PLC (IKTSY) remained flat at $65.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. INTERTEK GP PLC has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

INTERTEK GP PLC Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.

