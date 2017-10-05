International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of International Speedway Corporation worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 14,546.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,237,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hyatt J. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $337,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $27,336.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ ISCA) opened at 36.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.15. International Speedway Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.79 million. International Speedway Corporation had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Speedway Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of International Speedway Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

