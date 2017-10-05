International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.14 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Speedway Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. International Speedway Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) opened at 36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. International Speedway Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). International Speedway Corporation had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Speedway Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Speedway Corporation news, Director Hyatt J. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $337,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

