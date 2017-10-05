Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Kenneth Kannappan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $48,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mario Montana sold 20,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $497,736.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 27.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology, Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDTI shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

