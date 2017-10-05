Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR) Holdings Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Integer Holdings were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integer Holdings by 4.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Integer Holdings by 101.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer Holdings by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,790,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Integer Holdings by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Integer Holdings by 338.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 79,879 shares during the period.

Get Integer Holdings Co. alerts:

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ ITGR) opened at 53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/integer-holdings-co-itgr-holdings-reduced-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. BidaskClub raised Integer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Integer Holdings news, insider John A. Harris sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $57,249.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Integer Holdings Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Holdings Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer Holdings Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.