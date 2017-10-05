Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) to report $356.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Integer Holdings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the highest is $356.90 million. Integer Holdings reported sales of $346.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer Holdings will report full year sales of $356.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integer Holdings.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Integer Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Integer Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) opened at 53.25 on Thursday. Integer Holdings has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider John A. Harris sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $57,249.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Integer Holdings by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 24,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Integer Holdings by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Integer Holdings by 780.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 609,457 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer Holdings by 16.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Integer Holdings by 28.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter.

Integer Holdings Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

