Instructure, Inc. (INST) EVP Marc T. Maloy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) EVP Marc T. Maloy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $67,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) traded up 0.508% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.625. 73,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Instructure, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm’s market cap is $1.02 billion.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 38.12% and a negative return on equity of 827.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Instructure, Inc. will post ($1.24) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INST. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth $34,748,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the first quarter worth $26,000,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 988,396 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 89.3% during the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,343,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 633,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 519.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 557,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Instructure from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

