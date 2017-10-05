Insider Selling: VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) Director Sells $66,977.77 in Stock

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 5,809 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $66,977.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,059,104.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, T Kendall Hunt sold 5,751 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $65,618.91.

On Monday, September 25th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $130,628.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 5,780 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $65,834.20.

On Thursday, September 21st, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $131,321.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $135,020.80.

On Friday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 17,340 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $206,866.20.

On Wednesday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 17,340 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $213,802.20.

On Monday, August 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 1,550 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $18,677.50.

On Thursday, August 24th, T Kendall Hunt sold 2,050 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $24,989.50.

On Friday, August 25th, T Kendall Hunt sold 10,750 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $130,612.50.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) opened at 12.30 on Thursday. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $489.50 million, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.40.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VASCO Data Security International had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut VASCO Data Security International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VASCO Data Security International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in VASCO Data Security International in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

