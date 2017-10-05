Insider Selling: Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) Insider Sells 563,500 Shares of Stock

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) insider Michael Nahass sold 563,500 shares of Terra Tech Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $123,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Michael Nahass sold 297,879 shares of Terra Tech Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $62,554.59.

Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.212. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,145 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $135.69 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Terra Tech Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Terra Tech Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Terra Tech Corp.

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

