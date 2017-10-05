Insider Selling: Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) CEO Sells $287,420.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) CEO Michael Doar sold 7,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $287,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,239.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ HURC) opened at 42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $281.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hurco Companies, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment.

