Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) VP Sells $576,958.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $576,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donald E. Bobo, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences Corporation alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $594,395.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $607,804.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE EW) opened at 110.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.16 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/insider-selling-edwards-lifesciences-corporation-ew-vp-sells-576958-00-in-stock.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.