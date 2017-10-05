Insider Selling: Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) CEO Sells $3,599,014.56 in Stock

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 72,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $3,599,014.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,295,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE EV) opened at 50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.84. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.74 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EV. BidaskClub cut Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Eaton Vance Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance Corporation

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

