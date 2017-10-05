Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Director Sells $1,707,993.16 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Director Kurt Von Emster sold 211,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,707,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Von Emster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Kurt Von Emster sold 108,876 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $854,676.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) opened at 7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The firm’s market cap is $337.80 million. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. will post ($0.82) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

