Insider Selling: Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) CEO Sells $97,500.00 in Stock

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) CEO John F. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $115,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ ABCD) opened at 6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of -0.56.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc is an educational solutions and services company. The Company’s product lines include Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), ExploreLearning (www.explorelearning.com), Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com) and Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com). It operates through three segments: Learning A-Z, Voyager Sopris Learning and ExploreLearning.

