Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (BOX) VP Sells $116,755.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Jeff Mannie sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Box, Inc. (BOX) opened at 19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $2.56 billion. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Box had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Box by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Box by 3,627.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,462,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,948 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,382,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,283,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Box to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Box in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Box in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Box in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

About Box

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

