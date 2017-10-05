Insider Buying: Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Insider Purchases £199,584 in Stock

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) insider Justin Ash acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £199,584 ($264,735.38).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) opened at 223.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.87. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 220.11 and a 52 week high of GBX 398.80. The stock’s market cap is GBX 896.41 million.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The business had revenue of £481 million during the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group PLC had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group PLC will post $18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPI. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group PLC from GBX 376 ($4.99) to GBX 339 ($4.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Spire Healthcare Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 259 ($3.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.86 ($4.20).

Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.

