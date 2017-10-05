Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) Director Buys $61,610.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, September 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,650.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,794 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,674.30.

On Monday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,586 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,386.70.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) opened at 6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $128.75 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/insider-buying-kingsway-financial-services-inc-kfs-director-buys-61610-00-in-stock.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 3,717,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 63.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 525.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 750,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 630,890 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.