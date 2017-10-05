Insider Buying: Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Director Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.

Scott Andrew Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 10,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,300.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 10,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 10,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE GUY) traded down 1.52% during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 431,280 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million and a P/E ratio of 41.36. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GUY shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

