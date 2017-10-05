Inovalon Holdings (INOV) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News coverage about Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inovalon Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.2143134380883 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Inovalon Holdings Inc. alerts:

Inovalon Holdings (INOV) opened at 16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Inovalon Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.73 million. Inovalon Holdings had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon Holdings from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/inovalon-holdings-inov-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-15.html.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 62,000 shares of Inovalon Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon Holdings

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (Inovalon) is a technology company. The Company provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models to the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.