Innospec (IOSP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innospec earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5633100197007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Innospec (NASDAQ IOSP) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. 77,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. Innospec has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Innospec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

