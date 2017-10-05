Innogy SE (IGY) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGY. Barclays PLC set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innogy SE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.83 ($43.34).

Shares of Innogy SE (IGY) opened at 37.633 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of €21.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.284. Innogy SE has a 52 week low of €30.13 and a 52 week high of €38.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.93.

Innogy SE Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.

