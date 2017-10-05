ING Groep NV (INGA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS AG set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.39 ($19.29).

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) opened at 15.565 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of €60.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.227. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of €10.98 and a 12 month high of €16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.04.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

