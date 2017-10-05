Infinera Corporation (INFN) President David F. Welch Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) President David F. Welch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) traded down 0.860% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.764. 655,292 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.30 billion. Infinera Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Infinera Corporation had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Corporation will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 49,116.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,575,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,957,000 after buying an additional 9,556,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,793,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,151,000 after buying an additional 1,949,576 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 510.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 1,184,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 55.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,931,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 1,048,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $11,087,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Infinera Corporation from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Infinera Corporation from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe.

