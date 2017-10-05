Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Receives Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in a report published on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get Independent Bank Group Inc alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) traded down 0.33% on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 208,571 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.29. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.31 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-receives-buy-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,892.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.