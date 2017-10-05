Imperva Inc (IMPV) Receives $52.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

IMPV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Imperva from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Imperva (IMPV) traded up 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,791 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Imperva has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $74.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperva will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 99,598 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $4,341,476.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,476.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 228,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Imperva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,240,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

