ILG Inc. (ILG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ILG Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ILG, Inc. offers owners, members and guests benefits and services, as well as destinations through its portfolio of resorts and clubs. The company’s operating businesses include Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, VRI Europe and Vistana Signature Experiences. ILG, Inc., formerly known as Interval Leisure Group Inc., is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised ILG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ILG has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ILG (NASDAQ ILG) traded down 0.99% on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,708 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. ILG has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.48.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. ILG had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ILG will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ILG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ILG by 10,793.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,919,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ILG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ILG by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,383,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,987,000 after acquiring an additional 656,276 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ILG by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ILG by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,774,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

