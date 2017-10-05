Iconix Brand Group (ICON) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Iconix Brand Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Iconix Brand Group $352.95 million $156.87 million -1.29 Iconix Brand Group Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -4.22

Iconix Brand Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Iconix Brand Group. Iconix Brand Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iconix Brand Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iconix Brand Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Iconix Brand Group Competitors 239 1230 1876 72 2.52

Iconix Brand Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 60.65%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Iconix Brand Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iconix Brand Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iconix Brand Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iconix Brand Group -82.22% 10.38% 3.02% Iconix Brand Group Competitors -1,512.44% -11.23% -7.75%

Summary

Iconix Brand Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

