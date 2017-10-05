Icon Plc (ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Icon Plc (ICLR) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 91,362 shares. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $117.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post $5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Icon Plc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

