Icon Plc (ICLR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ICLR. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Icon Plc in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Icon Plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. 23,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.59. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $117.53.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Icon Plc’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post $5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 16.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon Plc in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 20.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Icon Plc Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

