Iberdrola SA (MCE:IBE) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €7.45 ($8.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.19 ($8.46).

Get Iberdrola SA alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Iberdrola SA (IBE) PT Set at €7.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/iberdrola-sa-ibe-pt-set-at-7-00-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

About Iberdrola SA

IBERDROLA, SA is engaged in carrying out electricity and gas activities in Spain and abroad. The Company’s segments include Network business, Deregulated business, Renewable business and Other businesses. The Company’s Network business segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originated in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.