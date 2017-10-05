Iamgold Corporation (IAG) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold Corporation from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iamgold Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Iamgold Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Iamgold Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) opened at 6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.48. Iamgold Corporation has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iamgold Corporation had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Iamgold Corporation by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 213,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 202,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iamgold Corporation by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Iamgold Corporation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 452,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iamgold Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,653,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 326,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

