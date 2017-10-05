Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce sales of $180.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.03 million and the lowest is $176.29 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $202.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $180.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.11 million to $735.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $749.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $718.04 million to $767.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.83 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ HURN) opened at 35.50 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $59.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company’s market capitalization is $762.97 million.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

