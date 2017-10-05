Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Position Boosted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 99,812.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,990,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,004,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,879.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,405,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,751,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,150,000 after purchasing an additional 928,231 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.01.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $308.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 2,450 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $32,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

