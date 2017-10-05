Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Monday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a focus stock rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.61.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) opened at 9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 242.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.09%.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,022.00. Insiders acquired a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $491,584 over the last ninety days.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

