HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Insider Hunter Madeley Sells 1,000 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $84,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hunter Madeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $72,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Hunter Madeley sold 16,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $1,164,320.00.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,060 shares. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.14 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. BidaskClub raised HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 82,588.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,366,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,677 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15,658.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 720,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $23,440,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 202,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

