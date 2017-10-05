HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC by 2.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings PLC during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of HSBC Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) opened at 49.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.87. HSBC Holdings PLC has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. HSBC Holdings PLC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings PLC will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. HSBC Holdings PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

About HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

