Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,251 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,288.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,468,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,642,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,271,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,678 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $36,899,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,399,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) opened at 18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

