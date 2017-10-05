Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $735,000 in DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 177,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Larry E. Steward sold 9,999 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 3,632 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $399,628.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,027.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,631 shares of company stock worth $2,756,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE) traded up 0.618% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.215. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,967 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.632 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $113.71.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.
About DTE Energy
