Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 134.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 337.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 38,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $395,768.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 13,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,416,010.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,229 shares of company stock worth $2,921,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 0.23% on Thursday, reaching $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 246,979 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $112.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Vetr cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

