Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $47,182,074.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,616,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at 142.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $143.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.53. Honeywell International also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,975 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 394% compared to the average daily volume of 1,008 put options.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

