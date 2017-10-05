Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Home Depot, Inc. (The) makes up approximately 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot, Inc. (The) worth $144,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at 165.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.07. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $166.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $2,255,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

