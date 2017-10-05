Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at $326,895,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,731,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,963 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at $99,739,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $778,878,000 after acquiring an additional 556,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 721.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 608,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,339,000 after acquiring an additional 534,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot Inc. (The) alerts:

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 1,446,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $166.25. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average is $153.17.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/home-depot-inc-the-hd-shares-bought-by-buffington-mohr-mcneal.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $1,633,270.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $5,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.