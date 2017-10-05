Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,612 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 1,485,874 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HOLI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $12.31 price objective on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 62,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) opened at 21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

