Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Hilltop Holdings worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings by 98.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 383,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings by 93.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings by 53.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) opened at 26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $30.60.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.80 million. Hilltop Holdings had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Markham Green sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $114,026.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,542.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $5,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,985,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Hilltop Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Hilltop Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

