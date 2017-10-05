Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. Maintains Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. held its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,449 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 421.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded up 0.15% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 30,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company’s market cap is $287.74 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,294.59% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($3.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

