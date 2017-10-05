Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.63% of Highwoods Properties worth $85,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $207,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE HIW) traded up 0.59% on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 33,168 shares of the stock traded hands. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.59. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $177.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.94%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

