Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares outperformed the industry it belongs to so far this year. Although Hershey’s sales trends have been weak since 2014 due to weak category trends and increased competition from broader snacking category, the company has been registering sales growth in recent times. We are also encouraged by the new cost savings program, ‘Margin for Growth’, intended to improve overall operating margin through supply chain optimization, a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses, with savings primarily being achieved in 2018 and 2019. However, economic slowdown in China and softening chocolate category trends have been hurting Hershey’s international sales since 2015. Hershey expects China’s net sales in 2017 to decline single digits on a year-over-year basis as lower direct trade, returns, discounts and allowances are likely to hurt gross sales.”

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey Company (The) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Shares of Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) opened at 108.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Hershey Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other Hershey Company (The) news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $115,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,938,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,504,500 shares of company stock valued at $477,527,458. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey Company (The)

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

